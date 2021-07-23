Cash, Cocaine Seized During Wicomico Co. Traffic Stop

A near-collision with a Maryland State Police trooper’s vehicle has led to a Salisbury man’s arrest on drug-related charges.

State Police said the driver swerved to avoid colliding with the patrol vehicle in the area of College Lane Thursday night. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and investigation. According to State Police, a search turned up more than $22,300 in US currency and 116-grams of cocaine.

25-year-old Jabre Hankerson was arrested and charged with possession of the drug with intent to distribute. Police also said Hankerson refused an evidentiary breath test and additionally is charged with DUI / DWI.

Hankerson was being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.