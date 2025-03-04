Cash Toll to Increase on Delaware Memorial Bridge on April 1st

Beginning April 1st a new cash toll rate for all vehicle classes will be implemented at the Delaware Memorial Bridge. This is the first phase of a 2-phased toll structure plan that will increase tolls by $1 for passenger vehicles and $1 per axle for commercial vehicles. Bridge E-ZPass rates for all classifications are not affected. DRBA officials encourage cash paying customers to sign up for E-ZPass to avoid the toll increase.

The second phase of the toll structure plan will be effective no earlier than January 1, 2027, and could affect all toll classifications.

Additional information from DRBA:

The DRBA Commission approved Resolution 24-54 late last year, which set into motion the two-phased plan for bridge toll rates.

“Bridge E-ZPass rates for all classifications – including our discount plans – are not affected. This rate adjustment impacts cash paying customers only,” said DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. “We encourage our cash paying customers to sign up for E-ZPass to avoid any

toll increase altogether.”

E-ZPass is accepted in all Delaware Memorial Bridge toll lanes. To sign up for E-ZPass online, please visit www.ezpassnj.com or the Delaware Memorial Bridge E-ZPass Walk-in Customer Service Center (CSC) who can assist our cash-paying customers with the transition. The CSC is

located inside the Vincent A. Julia Building, adjacent to the Bridge Toll Plaza. The hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. or via email at E-ZPasscorrespondenceteam@DRBA.net

Cook noted that because all E-ZPass rates – including commuter and discount plans – are unchanged, approximately 79% of bridge customers will not be impacted with this new toll rate. The goal of this initial phase is to encourage Delaware Memorial Bridge users to convert to E-ZPass. Neighboring toll agencies are expected to proceed with cashless tolling operations soon and the Authority needs to be prepared for that eventuality.

The goal is to increase E-ZPass penetration among Delaware Memorial Bridge customers at or greater than 90%, with the second objective of setting toll rates sufficient to fund an aggressive capital improvement program for our crossing facilities in subsequent years.

