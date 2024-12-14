Cash Tolls to Increase on DE Memorial Bridge in April 2025

Look for the cash tolls for drivers crossing the Delaware Memorial Bridge to increase beginning April 1st of next year. Delaware River and Bay Authority officials say the new cash toll rate will be $6 for passenger vehicles and an additional $1 per axle for commercial vehicles. A 2-phase plan for bridge toll rates was approved at the Commission’s November meeting – the first phase affects only cash paying customers at the Delaware Memorial Bridge. E-Z Pass rates are unchanged and DRBA is hoping more drivers will transition to E-Z Pass. The 2nd phase of the toll structure plan will affect all toll classifications – and will be effective no earlier than January 1, 2027.

Additional information from DRBA:

“This first phase affects only cash paying customers at the Delaware Memorial Bridge,” said DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. “Because all E-Z Pass rates – including commuter and discount plans – are unchanged, approximately 79% of our customers will not be impacted with this new toll rate. The goal of this initial phase is to encourage Delaware Memorial Bridge users to transition to E-Z Pass.”

Cook noted that neighboring toll agencies are expected to proceed with cashless tolling operations soon and that the Authority needs to be prepared for that eventuality.

DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. “Our first goal is to increase E-Z Pass penetration among Delaware Memorial Bridge customers at or greater than 90%, with the second objective of setting toll rates sufficient to fund an aggressive capital improvement program for our crossing facilities in subsequent years” Cook added. “Significant investment in our infrastructure, which is dictated by its age, condition, operating environment and heavy volume of usage, continues to be our top priority.”

All New York Toll Agencies, Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority, and Maryland Transportation Authority are all cashless while Delaware’s newest toll facility, US 301, opened all cashless. The Atlantic City Expressway is expected to go live with cashless tolling next year.

The DRBA held two in-person public hearings and one virtual public hearing to inform bridge stakeholders concerning the goals and objectives of a two-phase toll increase plan at the Delaware Memorial Bridge, detail vital capital infrastructure investments at the Authority’s aging and heavily utilized crossing facilities, provide information on the proposed new rate structure, and solicit public comment. The events were sparsely attended.

In future years, revenue projections will be insufficient to provide borrowing capacity or cash revenue to fund necessary infrastructure investment projects, which are expected to cost more than $550 million over the next five years. The following are some of the major capital projects planned at Delaware Memorial Bridge and Cape May – Lewes Ferry during the next several years: Bridge Paint Removal and Recoating ($37.1 million); Suspension Rope Replacement ($11.5 million); Bridge Steelwork Repairs ($52.7 million); Worker Safety/Fall Protection ($11 million) Ship Collision Protection System ($30 million); Cashless Tolling ($21 million); Route 295 Bridge 1 Widening ($11.5 million); and New Vessel Program at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry ($60 million).