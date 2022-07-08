Cat in Pocomoke Area Tests Positive for Rabies

A cat in Pocomoke has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Worcester County Health Department, the rabid cat was located in the area of Colona Road, and is a dark gray striped, short-haired female.

Anyone who has had contact with this animal contact is urged to contact the Worcester County Health Department at 410-641-9559. Post exposure treatment is necessary to prevent rabies, which is fatal if not treated.

Anyone with a pet that may have been bitten, scratched or had other type of direct contact with this rabid cat should contact a veterinarian immediately.

For more information about rabies prevention, please CLICK HERE