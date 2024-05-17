Catholic Charities to Reopen Princess Anne Homeless Shelter

A shelter in Princess Anne that’s been closed since the summer of 2023 will be reopening. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington will reopen and manage the facility formerly known as the Lower Shore Shelter. This shelter will be leased by Catholic Charities from Somerset County – the new shelter is expected to be open by mid-summer. A new name for the shelter will be determined at a later date.

With locations in Wilmington, Newark, Dover, Georgetown and Milton, Delaware and Princess Anne, Maryland; Catholic Charities is responsible for directing and coordinating the charitable and social service programs of the Diocese of Wilmington. It offers a wide range of human services to strengthen families, care for children and the aged, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships. It works in concert with other religious, non-profit, and public agencies, and in collaboration with the business and professional communities. No one is excluded from service because of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, national origin, or ability to pay.