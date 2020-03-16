Catholic Masses canceled in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Public Catholic Masses have been canceled in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

At the advice of government officials and consulting with medical professionals, Bishop Francis Malooly has canceled all public Masses in the Diocese of Wilmington until further notice.

The closure is designed to help safeguard the public and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We do not take this action lightly and without prayerful consideration,” Bishop Malooly said. “We must put the health and well-being of our parishioners first. I invite the faithful to stay connected to their parish community electronically, and to participate in Mass via television and the Internet, during this challenging time.”

The Diocese of Wilmington has set up a website – cdow.org/coronavirus – with information for Catholics in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, including a viewable Sunday Mass recorded at Wilmington’s Cathedral of Saint Peter.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 36 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.