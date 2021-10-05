Caught On Camera: Dover Police Investigate Attempted Robbery

Dover Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Royal Farms store on South DuPont Highway at South Bay Road.

At about 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, someone approached a cashier and acted as if he had a handgun. The cashier refused to comply with the suspect’s demand for cash, and the suspect fled southbound direction.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.