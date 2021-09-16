Caught on Camera: Felton Catalytic Converter Theft Investigated

Delaware State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a company vehicle at Diamond State Pole Buildings, 7244 South DuPont Highway in Felton.

The incident occurred Sunday at about 5:53 a.m. The vehicle involved appears to be a late model 1990s Chevrolet Silverado with blue spray paint on the driver’s side and white on the passenger’s side. White stars are also sprayed on the hood and left front of the vehicle. The driver’s side door is white, and the windshield is possibly cracked.

The pick-up truck was occupied by two white males at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-698-8503 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.