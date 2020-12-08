Caught On Camera: Georgetown Theft Suspect

Delaware State Police have released another surveillance photo of a possible suspect in connection with the theft of debit cards and credit cards from vehicles in the Georgetown area.

The thefts occurred in November. The suspect is described as female, 16-to-20 years old, about 5′ 3″ to 5′ 5″, with long brown hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3793 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

A male suspect was also being sought. They may have been driving a white Ford Fusion. The male suspect is described as approximately 16 to 20 years old, 5′ 5″ to 5′ 7″, and thin build.

One of the stolen cards was used at a convenience store in Harbeson, from which the surveillance photos were obtained.