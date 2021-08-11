Caught On Camera: Milford Police Investigate Pharmacy Burglary

Milford Police are investigating a burglary at CVS on Route 113.

At about 3:32 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an alarm at the pharmacy and discovered that the front glass doors were damaged. A review of surveillance footage determined that the suspect stole some cash from the store and fled.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.