Caught On Camera: Millsboro Dairy Queen Robbed
April 18, 2022/
Millsboro Police are looking for the person who robbed the Dairy Queen on Main Street Friday night.
According to police, someone came into the store at about 6:25 p.m. and was holding what appeared to be a firearm. The suspect, described only as a thin white male, demanded money and fled after receiving some cash.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Millsboro Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.