Caught On Camera: Millsboro Dairy Queen Robbed

Millsboro Police are looking for the person who robbed the Dairy Queen on Main Street Friday night.

Robbery suspect, Millsboro DQ

According to police, someone came into the store at about 6:25 p.m. and was holding what appeared to be a firearm. The suspect, described only as a thin white male, demanded money and fled after receiving some cash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Millsboro Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.