Caught On Camera: Police Investigate Nov. Store Robbery

Delaware State Police continue their search for the suspect in a November 14th robbery at Uncle Willie’s BP Station on Coastal Highway in Lewes.



Troopers are now circulating a surveillance photo of the suspect. The suspect entered the store, waited until customers left, then approached the clerk with a plastic bag and demanded money. The male suspect was carrying a handgun at the time. He obtained some money and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as male, about 6′ 2″ to 6′ 5″ with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants.

If you can help with the investigation, you are asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 (302-752-3832) or Delaware Crime Stoppers (800-TIP-3333).