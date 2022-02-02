Caught On Camera: Police Look For Suspect In Vehicle Theft

Milford Police are looking for the person who swiped an unlocked, running motor vehicle from the parking lot of a coin-operated laundry business.

According to police, the theft occurred in the 900-block of North Walnut Street Tuesday at about 7:18 p.m. The operator of the vehicle, a 2005 silver or gray Chevrolet Equinox, was in the business when the vehicle was taken.

Police obtained a surveillance photo of a possible suspect.

surveillance photo released by Milford Police

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.