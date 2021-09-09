Caught On Camera: Suspect Swipes Vehicle In Ellendale

A man escapes in a stolen vehicle, but does not escape being caught on camera.

Delaware State Police are releasing photos taken at Ellendale Exxon on Ellendale Greenwood Highway August 21st.

Someone stole a white 2002 Toyota Highlander from the parking lot that morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3798 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

This description was released by Delaware State Police:

The suspect is described as a black male, thin build, and short black braided hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, black with white Nike sneakers, and a blue COVID mask.