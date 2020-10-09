Cause of Willards House Fire Under Investigation

A fire at a home on New Hope Road in Willards is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The fire was discovered by a passerby just after 5pm on Thursday. Crews from Parsonsburg, Pittsville, Powellville and Gumboro assisted Willards firefighters and were on the scene for about three hours. The family dog died in the fire. The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined, however damage is estimated at $225,000. The family has lost everything and is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. You’ll find additional information on what is needed by the family at the Willards Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.