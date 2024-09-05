CDS Drug Arrest in Marydel, MD

A 46-year-old Marydel man has been arrested for CDS after a Sheriff’s Deputy found him appearing to be asleep in the driver’s seat. A caller had stated that a white pickup truck was parked partially in the roadway in the area of Bear Pond Road in Marydel. On the morning of August 29th, the deputy spoke with Brian Satterfield and found tiny clear baggies were observed resting on Satterfield’s lap, in plain view. Satterfield stated that Heroin was in the baggies. According to the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, a search revealed 5 tiny clear bags containing a blue wax fold, containing suspected Heroin, 7 opened blue wax folds, a rolled up 20-dollar bill, and a rolled up 5-dollar bill, were located inside the vehicle. Satterfield was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of CDS not Cannabis and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.–