Cecil Co. Deputy Shot, Man Killed In Gunfire Exchange

A Cecil County Sheriff’s deputy has been shot and a 24-year-old man has been shot dead after an exchange of gunfire at an apartment.

Maryland State Police said troopers from the North East Barrack responded to an apartment Sunday afternoon for a reported domestic disturbance. They heard a struggle inside an apartment and as it continued, the troopers and a deputy entered through an unlocked door.

Two men were fighting, and shots were fired, one of which struck a deputy. A trooper returned fire and retreated. The deputy was hospitalized. One man also died after being shot.

Maryland State Police say an investigation continues, and more details will be announced later today (Monday). The trooper who fired the shot that killed the man is on administrative leave. The other trooper who was involved is on administrative duty.