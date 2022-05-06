Celebrating Arbor Day in Rehoboth Beach

Arbor Day Tree Planting at Rehoboth Elementary School / Photos from City of Rehoboth Beach

In celebration of Arbor Day and the state’s A Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative, Arbor Day Poster contest winners from elementary schools around the state planted eight trees today on the Rehoboth Elementary School campus. The native, locally sourced trees planted include three oaks, two hophornbeams, two redbuds, and a sycamore.

Rehoboth Beach designated Tree City USA for 31st consecutive year / Photos from City of Rehoboth Beach

Gov. John Carney, Mayor Stan Mills, and secretaries of the state departments of education, agriculture, and natural resources spoke at the 11 am ceremony, at which the City of Rehoboth Beach was presented with recognition of its Tree City USA status. For the 31st consecutive year, Rehoboth Beach has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to caring for and managing its public trees.

Annaleisyia Strangman – State winner in Arbor Day Poster contest / Photos from City of Rehoboth Beach

Among the state Arbor Day Poster contest winners, representing Sussex County, is Rehoboth Elementary fifth-grader Annaleisyia Strangman. Other Rehoboth Elementary School local winners include fifth-graders Maryia Dorakhava and Jasmine Moran; fourth-graders Thomas Bonk and Ryder Kroll; third-grader Madelyn Fischinskie; second-grader Maria Quintana; first-graders Zoe Bell and Lila Vavala; and kindergartners Maria Clara Almeida, Sunny Smith, and Claire Theim.

Rehoboth Elementary students’ poster artwork will be on display in the atrium of City Hall for about two weeks beginning Monday, May 16. The artwork will be visible from outside City Hall along the atrium windows connecting the convention center and City Hall main entrances.