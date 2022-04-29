Celebration Of Life Saturday Honors The Late Justice Randy Holland

Delaware’s longest serving Supreme Court Justice will be memorialized at a celebration of life Saturday (April 30th).

Justice Randy Holland was also the youngest person to ever serve on the state’s highest court when he was appointed in 1986. He wrote hundreds of opinions and became recognized internationally as an expert and legal scholar in corporate law and governance, legal and judicial ethics and constitutional law.

Justice Holland died March 15th at age 75.

The celebration of life will take place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Educational and Humanities Theatre at Delaware State University in Dover. DSU policy requires that face coverings be worn at Saturday’s service.