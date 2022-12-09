Center for Inland Bays Names New Executive Director

Image courtesy Center for Inland Bays

There will be a new Executive director at the Center for Inland Bays in January. The Center’s Board of Directors has unanimously voted to appoint Christophe Tulou at their meeting on Friday. Tulou brings extensive executive and legislative experience at all levels of government, having served for ten years in various capacities in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Cabinet Secretary of the DNREC under then-Governor Tom Carper, and as Director of the District of Columbia Department of the Environment in Washington, DC.

Tulou takes over on January 9th. Former executive director Chris Bason resigned in April after 18 years with the Center – 11 as executive director. Bason is now the stakeholder engagement lead in Delaware for Orsted – the wind farm company.