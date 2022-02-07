Center for Inland Bays Offers 2nd Virtual Public Education Session on Sussex County Buffer Ordinance

Image courtesy Center for Inland Bays

For those who may have missed the Center for Inland Bays public education session last month regarding the proposed Sussex County buffer ordinance or recently learned about the ordinance since then, we are happy to offer a second virtual education session this month!

On January 11, Sussex County Council held a public hearing on an important opportunity to address problems of water pollution, deforestation, and flooding. An ordinance intended to better protect waterways from the impacts of new development through natural buffers was considered. Natural buffers between waterways and developments (pictured below) are very effective at controlling pollution and protecting essential habitat for fish and wildlife. Strengthening the County’s existing buffer ordinance is an important action of the Inland Bays Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan.

Council voted to continue the hearing on February 22 to allow time for more public comment. Therefore, we are personally inviting you to attend another virtual public education session about the ordinance on February 16 at 6:00 PM. Similar to last month’s session, Center Executive Director, Chris Bason will describe how the ordinance protects wetlands and waters, how it also takes large steps backward in protection, and what can be done about this. More resources, including the Center’s recent letter to the editor is available HERE.

The Zoom meeting information is provided below. No pre-registration is required. Please note: The meeting can hold up to 100 attendees.

Time: Feb 16, 2022 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82847074563?pwd=OUhyQSt3b0FkL0xzcW1VNnpWUXFMdz09

Meeting ID: 828 4707 4563

Passcode: Bays

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,82847074563#,,,,*682279# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,82847074563#,,,,*682279# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 828 4707 4563

Passcode: 682279

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdzQPxwGpb

The record remains open to submit written comment to Council. For Sussex County Council meeting details and agendas, please click HERE.