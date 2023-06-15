Ceremony in Rehoboth Friday to Honor Senator Carper; Bandstand Area to be Blocked to Traffic

A ceremony honoring U.S. Senator Tom Carper will be held at the Rehoboth Bandstand tomorrow at 1 PM. To facilitate this ceremony and accommodate special guests, the bandstand area will be blocked to traffic from approximately noon – 2 PM. Several parking spaces around the bandstand will be designated for guests, who may remain in the area throughout the afternoon. Senator Carper will receive the Gold de Fleury Medal for his work to support the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.