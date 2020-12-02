Challenger Wins Runoff Election In Cambridge, Md.

Cambridge will get a new mayor following a run-off election Tuesday.



Andrew Bradshaw defeated the incumbent Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley, capturing about 57-percent of the vote.



Bradshaw is a local volunteer firefighter. He also posted on Facebook that he could not say “enough good about outgoing Mayor Jackson-Stanley and the foundation she has built, as we work to move the city ahead.”



The runoff resulted when the October 17th election in Cambridge did not give either candidate at least 50-percent of the vote.