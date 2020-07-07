Chamber Leaders Question Need For Masks On Beach

Leaders of the Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce say a requirement in Rehoboth that masks be worn on the beach may be a veiled attempt to reduce the number of visitors.

The Board has sent a letter to the Mayor and Council stating it concerns about the expanded mask requirement that took effect last week. Its letter states that while there may be a theory that fewer visitors means fewer cases, the Chamber is unaware of any studies that show that beach visitors are specifically at a heightened risk of becoming infected.

The Chamber also indicates that it’s aware that some visitors canceled their hotel reservations after learning that masks are required on the beach.

The organization also recognizes the difficulties facing the Mayor and Council in developing the regulations and the enforcement of them, and does not question the need for masks in other locations such as the commercial district.

It also says an emergency beach-tag program may be worth exploring.