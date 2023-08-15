Chancellor McCormick Takes Brief Leave of Absence

Image courtesy Delaware.gov

Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick has taken a temporary absence from the Court of Chancery for medical reasons. The Court of Chancery anticipates her return to duty at the end of September and her absence is not expected to affect Court operations.

Matters that she has taken under advisement prior to hear leave will now have a slightly extended timeline. Cases lacking urgency will remain on her docket and monitored by her colleagues. Pressing matters will be reassigned as the need arises and all parties involved notified by the Court.