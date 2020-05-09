Chancery Court Opinion Finds DE Property Valued Differently in Each County

Big changes could be coming to your property taxes – and it’s not because of the coronavirus. A Delaware Chancery Court judge has ruled that because all three Delaware counties use different ways to value property, some people overpay, while others underpay, depending on where they live. He calls that unfair so now the state will have to draw up uniform valuation rules that abide by legal guidelines. The courts will ultimately decide on any new system before any re-assessment—and shift in your tax bill occurs.

Click here for the Opinion from Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster