Chancery Court Ruling Strikes Down Vote-By-Mail but Not Same Day Registration

The Delaware Court of Chancery has struck down the Vote-by-Mail Statute that was passed by the last General Assembly. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook agreed with Plaintiffs Michael Higgin and Michael Mennella, represented by M. Jane Brady of Brady Legal Group, and other Plaintiffs, represented by Julianne Murray, candidate for Attorney General, that the law violated Delaware’s Constitution. Cook decided that the law violated the Delaware Constitution by allowing voters to cast their ballots from a place other than their designated polling location without having an excuse provided under the Constitution’s absentee voting provision.

On the second issue – same day registration, Cook ruled that the plaintiffs have failed to meet their burden of showing by “clear evidence” a constitutional violation, and the Same-Day Registration Statute stands.