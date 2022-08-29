Changes to DE DMV Medical Tint Waiver Process

If you plan to apply for a Medical Tint Waiver through the Delaware DMV, you can now fill out the online Medical Tint Waiver Application at dmv.de.gov – Online Services – Other Services, click on Medical Tint Waiver Application and enter the required information. Then, print the completed application and take it to their physician to sign and approve. Finally, the applicant will present all pages in person at a DMV location for review and final approval.

When applying for a Medical Tint Waiver for the first time, customers can include up to four vehicles if they are registered in their name. Residents with a current Medical Tint Wavier will use the same online application to request additional waivers, up to four vehicles per application, if DMV can confirm there is a valid Medical Tint Waiver on file. For instance, if someone with an existing tint waiver purchases a new vehicle, they can now add it to their current waiver without having to get a whole new form signed by their physician.

Before starting an online application, please make sure:

The title and registration of the vehicle(s) are in your name

You have the registration card(s) in front of you

You have access to a printer

If you are requesting a Medical Tint Waiver for a non-owner usual operator and/or passenger in your household,

you will also need their Delaware identification number, driver license number, and date of birth.

Your current address is listed on your registration card. If necessary, you can update it via mydmv.de.gov.

DMV grants medical tint waivers when a person/motorist possesses a statement signed by a licensed practitioner of medicine and surgery or osteopathic medicine or optometry verifying that tinted windows are medically necessary for the owner or usual operator of said vehicle per § 4313 Title 21 Delaware Code. Currently, out of 873,500 passenger or truck type vehicles registered in the State of Delaware 49, 615 have a Medical Tint Waiver or 17.6 % .

Questions regarding the new online process? Call 302-744-2500, visit dmv.de.gov or e-mail DMVcustomerservice@delaware.gov