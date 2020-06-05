Changes to Parking in Bethany Beach Beginning June 12

Bethany Beach is amending the parking modifications that were made last month. With Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening of Delaware going into effect on June 15, beginning on June 12 at 4pm, all parking spaces on Atlantic Avenue and all ocean-front street ends and parking lots will be available as both residential parking permit spaces AND pay to park for those without a permit. Pay to park will be in effect from 10am to 11pm on Atlantic Avenue and beach front streets closest to Garfield Parkway and 10am to 8pm farther north and south – as indicated on signage. Parking is free when pay to park is not in effect.