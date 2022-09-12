Changes to Visitor Policy at Beebe Healthcare’s Rollins Lewes Campus

Beebe Healthcare is making a few changes to the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Beginning today, Monday, September 12 – inpatients may have well visitors throughout their stay and pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers around the clock.

As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19 except for special circumstances. Additional considerations are made for labor & delivery, surgery patients, and end of life patients.

All visitors continue to be required to wear a surgical mask during their entire visit to include when sitting with a patient in their room. Visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them. This includes the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus, the Specialty Surgical Hospital, and Tunnell Cancer Center.