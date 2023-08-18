Charges Against Tyler Mailloux in Gavin Knupp Hit & Run Dismissed – Decision Appealed by State

A motions hearing was held in the Worcester County Circuit Court Friday for 23 year old Tyler Mailloux of Berlin, who is accused in the hit and run crash that left 14 year old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines dead on July 11th of last year. Judge Brett Wilson heard the motions arguments and ruled on the defense motion to dismiss the case however Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser tells the Talk of Delmarva that the State has filed to appeal that decision. The case is now pending appeal and no action will be taken on any of the charges until the appellate court’s decision comes down. The defense filed a petition for expungement, but Heiser says that with the appeal still pending, the case is not eligible for expungement.