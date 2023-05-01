Charges Filed in Hit & Run Death of Gavin Knupp

Charges have been filed in the death of Gavin Knupp in Berlin last July. The Worcester County State’s Attorney filed the charges – 17 traffic offenses including failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving bodily injury – on Friday, April 28, against 22 year old Tyler Mailloux of Berlin.

On July 11, 2022, 14 year old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines was killed after a pedestrian hit and run crash on Grays Corner Road and Riddle Lane near Berlin.