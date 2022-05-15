Charges for MD Man after Long Neck Crash Friday

Image courtesy IRVFC

A crash on Long Neck Road in the area of Bayshore Drive led to the closure of Long Neck Road just after 11 Friday morning. Emergency crews from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid-Sussex Rescue along with County paramedics were called after an Escape was topped to make a left turn and was struck in the rear by a box truck that failed to stop for the turning vehicle. Delaware State Police say the Escape then struck a pickup hauling a boat trailer and boat, which fell off the trailer and sideswiped another truck – causing minor damage to the truck. No injuries were reported. The 45 year old Maryland man driving the box truck was cited for inattentive driving. CLICK FOR MORE PICTURES