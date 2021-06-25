Chase in Sussex County Ends in Arrest

Image courtesy DSP

A Georgetown man has been arrested on weapons and traffic charges after a chase Thursday night. Delaware State Police spotted a Jetta come up behind a marked patrol car at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled to the shoulder of Hardscrabble Road and activated his emergency equipment after the driver passed to begin a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as 23 year old Victor Cruz of Georgetown, failed to stop and led police into the Homestead Mobile Home Park and in a cul-de-sac turned his car and collided with the marked patrol vehicle. Then Cruz drove through a front yard narrowly missing a mobile home and trash can. Cruz stopped in front of another home on Rodney Street and was arrested. Cruz was also found in possession of a knife with an over 5-inch blade. He is charged with DUI, weapons offenses and multiple traffic and other offenses. He’s being held at SCI in default of an over $26,000 secured bond.

