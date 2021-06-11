Cheswick The Crab Promotes Safety On OC Roads

Cheswick the Crab is on the move, spreading an important message about pedestrian, vehicular and bicycle safety as the summer season gets underway.

The mascot and safety ambassadors from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are distributing free copies of Cheswick the Crab and the Smart Summer today (Friday) near the Boardwalk Tram Station at 1st Street between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

“While most of us enjoy relaxing when we are at the beach, it’s important that we don’t let our guard down when traveling on Coastal Highway and other roads in Ocean City,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “With colorful illustrations depicting familiar sites in Ocean City, Cheswick the Crab and the Smart Summer teaches the importance of roadway safety basics in a beach-friendly, family-fun manner.”

“Crab the Lifeguard” was renamed Cheswick in honor of Matthew Cheswick, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along Coastal Highway in 2012. Matthew’s father, Christopher Cheswick, wrote the book, which was illustrated by Krissy Baxter.

“I thought it essential to spread Matthew’s legacy consistent with the safety messages shared by Cheswick the Crab,” Christopher Cheswick said. “I believe the best way was to create a book especially for kids. Hopefully, moms and dads will read it with their kids and realize the narrative is for those of any age.”

For more about OC Walk Smart! Drive Smart! Bike Smart! or to view an online version of Cheswick the Crab and the Smart Summer, please CLICK HERE