Cheswold Man Charged with 9th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop in Dover Saturday afternoon resulted in a DUI arrest for a Cheswold man. A Delaware State Trooper on patrol spotted a pickup truck swerving on South Dupont Highway near Walnut Shade Road. The trooper stopped the pickup and contacted the driver, 44 year old Christopher Harris, and smelled alcohol coming from his breath. The trooper also saw open alcoholic drinks in the truck and Harris was arrested for DUI. A computer check showed Harris was driving on a suspended license and had eight prior convictions for DUI.

Harris is charged with a 7th offense of greater DUI and multiple traffic offenses. He’s being held at SCI in default of an over $21,000 cash bond.