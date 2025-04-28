Chicken House Fire Friday Night Near Princess Anne Under Investigation

Princess Anne firefighters were called for a chicken house fire on Mitchell Road in Princess Anne Friday night around 9:45.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Investigators with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office say the 50-foot by 500-foot metal framed chicken house was in the process of being cleaned out and did not have any chickens inside at the time of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. Damage is estimated at $170,000.