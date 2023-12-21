Chicken House Fire in Pocomoke; Cause Under Investigation

The cause of a commercial structure fire that occurred in Pocomoke yesterday morning currently remains under investigation. The fire occurred on Boston Road at just before 6 a.m. yesterday. Several area fire departments responded. Fire and smoke were seen coming from a chicken house full of approximately 18,000 four-week-old chickens. Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control and prevent the spread of fire to other nearby chicken houses. Crews then remained on scene for approximately 3 hours performing overhaul operations, ensuring the fire was completely extinguished. Deputies from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and conducted a thorough fire scene examination. The structure was a complete loss.