Chicken Truck Overturns Near Bridgeville

Two trucks and a car were involved in an early-morning collision near Bridgeville that left a chicken truck overturned.

The truck’s cargo of live chickens spilled into the roadway at Route 404 and Coverdale Road, according to Delaware State Police.

The accident occurred shortly before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. One passenger in the car was injured.

Route 404 was closed for several hours at the accident scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The accident also caused a brief power outage for members of Delaware Electric Cooperative.