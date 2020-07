A tractor trailer carrying live chickens overturned early Thursday morning on Isaacs Road just north of Route 16 (Milton-Ellendale Highway).

Delaware State Police say an initial investigation determined that the crash happened at about 5:00 a.m. The driver of the truck did not appear to be injured.

Isaacs Road is closed north of Route 16 to Cedar Creek Road. An extended closure is expected due to the crash and ongoing investigation.

Commuters are advised to find an alternate route.