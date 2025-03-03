Chickens Perish in Princess Anne Chicken House Fire

A chicken house and vehicle fire is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office. Officials say about 41,000 chickens died in a fire that occurred in two chicken houses on Petes Hill Road near Princess Anne. Princess Anne firefighters were called to the scene around 1:30 on Friday afternoon.

Investigation shows the property owner received a system trouble alarm around noon – no one was at the property at the time. When the owner returned about an hour later they found the chicken house had burned and collapsed to the ground. The owner tried to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighboring chicken house before he and his vehicle were overtaken by fire.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. Damage is estimated at $200,000.