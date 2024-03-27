Childcare Employee Indicted on 90 Criminal Charges Following Child Abuse Investigation

A woman who worked at the Berlin Education Station Childcare Center is facing 90 criminal violations following an investigation by the WCSO Criminal Bureau of Investigation into child abuse that occurred at the facility. According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, video surveillance footage from the classroom appeared to show Heather Ward causing injuries to an 8-month-old infant, who was taken to Atlantic General Hospital to be treated for a significant injury to her left leg. An X-Ray revealed the infant suffered a fractured tibia. The surveillance footage also showed concerning interactions with several other children under her care. The 90 criminal charges include 10 felony charges of child abuse. All charges pertain to 9 children under her care. As a result of the investigation this week, the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Worcester County Grand Jury, and subsequently Ward was formally indicted.