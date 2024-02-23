Children’s Pastor Arrested for Child Pornography

A Seaford pastor faces 10 felony counts of Dealing in Child Pornography, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s Office. 74-year-old James R. Dryden was arrested earlier this month following an internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) investigation led by the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police. Multiple CyberTips generated by Microsoft warning that Dryden’s IP address had accessed and downloaded child sexual abuse material led to the investigation and his arrest. Dryden is at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail. Dryden has been a children’s pastor with Stein Highway Church of God for more than 20 years. He is not charged with contacting a child, and investigators are not currently aware of any victims affiliated with the church; however, given the nature of Dryden’s work and the fact that it brought him into regular contact with children, the State is seeking any information the public may have about this case. Anyone with information should contact the Delaware ICAC Task Force at (302) 739-2030.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Justice:

James R. Dryden, 74, was arrested February 15 following an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) investigation led by the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police. ICAC’s investigation was spurred by multiple CyberTips generated by Microsoft warning that Dryden’s IP address had accessed and downloaded child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Upon receiving the CyberTips, detectives from the Delaware State Police and investigators from the Department of Justice contacted Dryden at his home and, following a forensic examination of his personal devices, discovered additional CSAM.

“The evidence in this investigation is deeply disturbing,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Nothing is more important than protecting our kids, and I’m grateful for the members of the ICAC Task Force who dedicate their lives to keeping our most vulnerable citizens safe.”

Dryden was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail. The DOJ and DSP remind the public that the charges in this case are allegations, and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.