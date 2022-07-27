Chincoteague Pony Swim This Morning

Today is the big day – as people from around the world come to watch the ponies swim the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague. The pony swim will take place rain or shine – and will happen at slack tide – where there’s little to no current in the channel. The swim is expected to take place between 8:30 and 10:30 this morning. About 45 minutes later the Saltwater Cowboys will parade the ponies down Main Street to the Carnival Grounds. The pony auction will be held Thursday morning.