Chincoteague VFC Cancels Fireman’s Carnival & Pony Penning in July

The Board of Directors of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has voted to cancel the 2020 Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival & Pony Penning celebration scheduled to begin July 2. Officials say the last pony penning to be cancelled was over 78 years ago during the second World War. With Governor Northam’s restrictions put into the phases to prevent the spread of the corona virus, this was the only logical decision to make.

The foals of the pony herd will be sold by way of online auction, with a date to be determined by the Pony Committee. Plans are still being made as to where the ponies will physically be during the auction and the Fire Company encourages you to keep a close watch on the developments as plans are made public on the auction. Longtime auctioneer Tim Jennings will conduct the auction and it should be a positive event for this fire company.