Update: Choptank and Delaware Electric Cooperative Issue a Beat the Peak Alert for This Afternoon

Choptank Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert for today between 3 pm and 5 pm. They suggest giving your thermostat a break and delaying use of unnecessary lights and appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers. They add that turning up your thermostat up to 3 degrees can represent major savings on your bill, helps the environment, and reduces the need for the Cooperative to purchase expensive energy during peak periods.

Meanwhile the Delaware Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert for 3-6 p.m. Today.