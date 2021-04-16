Choptank Fiber Connects First Customers To Broadband

Choptank Fiber has made its first connection for broadband internet service on the Eastern Shore.

Sherry Hollingsworth of Denton has officially been hooked up, decades after her grandfather became the first homeowner to be served by Choptank Electric Cooperative. Governor Larry Hogan took part in a ribbon-cutting at the home in Denton, reaffirming the state’s commitment to expand broadband.

Hogan this week signed the Digital Connectivity Act of 2021 into law, which sets up the Office of Statewide Broadband in the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The state is also working under a bipartisan budget accord to allocate $300-million in federal funding to expand access to internet services.



