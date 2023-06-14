Chris Bruneau Announces Candidacy for Congress in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District

United States Army veteran and successful business owner, Chris Bruneau has formally announced his candidacy for Congress in Maryland’s first Congressional district. Bruneau will be challenging incumbent Andy Harris in the Republican Primary. Among the issues Bruneau will be focusing on include passing Congressional term limits, helping our veterans, bringing federal spending under control, fighting inflation, assisting small businesses, and protecting the environment.



Additional Information on Chris Bruneau:

Bruneau is a Maryland native who proudly served our nation in the United States Army, built a successful business, and raised a family. He served in the military for over 15 years, was granted a top security clearance, and received numerous awards and decorations for his service. He was sent on several overseas tours of duty including the Republic of Panama and West Germany. Bruneau service also included special training as a U.S. Army Deep Sea Diver, and this is where he grew his deep appreciation for protecting our water resources. Bruneau also served in the reserves, and the Maryland Defense Force. He is married with one son and two stepchildren. After being honorably discharged, Bruneau began his second career in the private sector. He purchased an existing restoration business and grew it employing many Maryland residents.