Christian Shelter Fundraising Banquet This Spring Raises $87,000 to Address Homelessness

The first annual Christian Shelter Fundraising Banquet earlier this spring was a huge success. They raised a total of $87,000. The Sheltering Hearts Fundraising Banquet was held on Saturday, April 13th at Dove Pointe, an event rallying approximately 200 compassionate souls in support of the Christian Shelter. In a statement put out by the Christian Shelter, the success of the Sheltering Hearts Fundraising Banquet is referred to as a testament to the power of community solidarity in addressing homelessness. Through collective action and unwavering compassion, the Christian Shelter and its supporters have reaffirmed their commitment to building a more inclusive and empathetic society.

Some Photos below from the Christian Shelter:

