Christiana Care Healthcare Workers to Rally Saturday Morning against the Vax Mandate

August 6, 2021/Mari Lou

Healthcare workers at Christiana Care will rally Saturday morning at the Newark campus to “Stop the Mandate.” Christiana Care is mandating all employees be vaccinated to keep their jobs – company-wide. All employees will be required to be vaccinated by October 28 or they will be terminated. The Rally begins at 9am – the public and anyone affected by the mandate are encouraged to attend – healthcare workers are encouraged to wear scrubs.

