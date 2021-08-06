Christiana Care Healthcare Workers to Rally Saturday Morning against the Vax Mandate
August 6, 2021/
Healthcare workers at Christiana Care will rally Saturday morning at the Newark campus to “Stop the Mandate.” Christiana Care is mandating all employees be vaccinated to keep their jobs – company-wide. All employees will be required to be vaccinated by October 28 or they will be terminated. The Rally begins at 9am – the public and anyone affected by the mandate are encouraged to attend – healthcare workers are encouraged to wear scrubs.